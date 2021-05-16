Australia: Videos Show Mice 'raining Down' As Country Witnesses Worst Rodent Plague

Videos that some people are finding disturbing have emerged from Australia that shows mice ‘raining down’ from machinery as the country witnessed one of the worst rodent plagues in several years. From journalists to residents, many internet users shared such clips on Twitter and other social media platforms. As per the Independent report, experts have also raised concerns for the mental health impact due to the crisis. In recent months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of mice have been the causes of massive destruction to crops and stored cereals in eastern Australia. Some of the rodents even made their way into rural hospitals and reportedly bit patients.

Australians have posted images and videos showing a dense blanket of mice scurrying across barn floors, crowded around the machinery, and making their way into thick grain silos made of steel. Amid the unprecedented level of crisis, the farmers, desperate for help, have been pleading with the Scott Morrison-led government for assistance. However, the plague has continued to rage across the New South Wales Central-West in the country. Millions of rodents have also been reported to invade educational institutions, homes, farms and causing the destruction of outcrops as local rodent reporters constantly post about the issue.

Meanwhile in Australia 😳



Oh good god. I can’t deal with mice. At all, not even one!



The rodent plague in Australia would have me seeking asylum immediately *shudder*



pic.twitter.com/6jSC5yIvwr — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) May 13, 2021

Even if grain’s in silos, mice can get to it. Like Tyler Jones discovered in Tullamore when cleaning out the auger and it started raining mice #mouseplague #mice #australia pic.twitter.com/mWOHNWAMPv — Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) May 12, 2021

‘The smell is horrific’

A farmer from Barmedman, central NSW, Lisa Minogue reportedly said that because of the rodent infestation, she had done 38 loads of washing in just three days. She said, “The smell is horrific. You can pick up all the mice you see but there is always more.” As per reports, experts have flagged the mental health concerns because of the impact the crisis has made on people. Just last month, Dr Gene Hodgins, a psychologist at Charles Sturt University told ABC Radio Sydney that he has witnessed signs of chronic stress among NSW residents.

“They’re talking about problems sleeping, problems relaxing, financial issues because of the impact of the plague on businesses or on farming practices, and lowered mood,” he told the radio station. Amid the crisis, tonnes of grain has become contaminated by mice droppings making it unsuitable for selling. Reportedly, truckloads of hay will have to be burned down by farmers due to the damage. As of now, the Australian government is now planning on deploying normally outlawed high-grade poison to tackle the worse mouse plague in the country. NSW government will reportedly release $39 million to tackle the issue.

IMAGE: Twitter/Unsplash