Australia: Warragamba Dam Project Criticised Over Its Impact On World Heritage

Environmental activists have said that Australia’s New South Wales government’s assessment of the proposed raising of the Warragamba dam wall is “totally inadequate.” As per the Guardian report, the climate advocates called for alternative methods such as buying back houses in flood-prone areas to be considered by the government.

Reportedly, western Sydney minister, Stuart Ayres, said that the long-awaited environmental impact statement (EIS) which was published on September 29, would provide the community “a full understanding of what is proposed” as well as the potential environmental impacts of raising the wall by up to 17 metres. Meanwhile, as per the report, the general public has been given 45 days to make submissions in response to the 4,000 pages of documents.

WaterNSW proposed raising the dam wall to mitigate risks

Reportedly, WaterNSW had proposed the raising of the dam wall to mitigate the risk to human life and to property in the flood plain of the Hawkesbury-Nepean catchment when a heavy flood hits the region. However, the plan includes holding the floodwaters temporarily inside the Blue Mountains which is a world heritage area. This part of the plan has drawn severe backlash for the NSW government because of the impacts it would have on the endangered species, cultural heritage sites and the values of the world heritage areas.

The EIS, in its report, has said that the project would massively reduce the risk of flood exposure to thousands of vulnerable people and their homes. It also added that raising the dam wall would give emergency services more buffer time to prepare assistance and safely evacuate people. EIS has also estimated that in a major flood event, at least 300 hectares or 740 acres of the world heritage area would be affected.

“Importantly, the upstream impacts of the proposal must be carefully measured against the social, economic and environmental impacts flooding can have on downstream communities in western Sydney,” Ayres reportedly said on Wednesday. But, the environmental groups, experts and an MP have raised concerns over the potential effects of the project being understated at multiple stages in the 86 documents.

As per the report, Jamie Pittock, a professor of environmental policy at the Australian National University said that the potential impact of the project on the wildlife including the critically threatened regent honeyeater was only assessed for a portion of the potential inundation zone.

IMAGE: @wdillycouncil/Twitter