Australia: Who Is Anthony Albanese? Here's All About PM Scott Morrison's Successor

Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese is set to become the new Prime Minister of the country after his party won 73 seats in the 151-member House of Representatives. Australia's incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat in the federal election on May 21, ending almost a decade of conservative dominance. Opposition leader Albanese will be sworn in as the country's 31st Prime Minister as his party emerged victorious for the first time since 2007. Meanwhile, the Labor Party has also pledged more financial help and a strong social safety net as the country is reeling under the worst inflation since 2001 as well as soaring housing prices, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Who is Anthony Albanese?

Anthony Albanese joined the Labor Party as a student and worked as a party official and research officer before entering the Parliament. Albanese was elected to the House of Representatives for the first time in 1996, winning the New South Wales seat of Grayndler. Later in 2001, he was first appointed to the Shadow Cabinet, where he served in various capacities before becoming Manager of Opposition Business in 2006.

Albanese was appointed Leader of the House after Labor won the 2007 election. He was also appointed Minister of Regional Development and Local Government, as well as Minister for Infrastructure and Transport. He was Australia's Deputy Prime Minister in 2013 and also served as a cabinet minister between 2007 and 2013. Albanese is set to become the country's first Italian-Australian Prime Minister and is expected to take oath on May 23, 2022. His first assignment after coming to power would be QUAD Summit in Tokyo where he will be meeting US President Joe Biden, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Scott Morrison's Liberal party-led coalition was seeking its 4th term

It is significant to mention here that Scott Morrison's Liberal party-led coalition was seeking its fourth term. With 76 seats, it had the least majority in the 151-member House of Representatives, where a complete majority is required to establish the government. "I believe it’s very important that this country has certainty. I think it’s very important this country can move forward. And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it’s vitally important there’s a very clear understanding about the government of this country," PM Morrison said on Saturday after conceding the defeat.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP