Australia: Wildlife Park Shares Image Of Camouflaged Crocodile In Mud; Baffles Netizens

A picture of a camouflaged crocodile in the mud has surfaced on the internet. The picture has been posted by the Australian Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission on Facebook. The wildlife authorities informed that the picture was taken by Rodney Fischer near the Northern Territory and West Australian border.

The Australian Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission shared the picture on Facebook alongside the caption, “Rodney Fischer snapped this great shot of a croc waiting in mud near the NT/WA border.” The wildlife authorities further warned that “Remember you are in croc country.” In the picture, a crocodile can be seen hidden in a pool of mud and only the menacing, iridiscent yellow eye in the mud showed the creature’s presence in the mud.

Camouflaged crocodile spotted

While sharing the picture, the Australian Northern Territory Parks has also shared the link of becrocwise page. The Northern Territory government has warned people that water in the top end might contain "large and potentially dangerous crocodiles." Furthermore, the page read, "When it comes to crocodiles, the Northern Territory (NT) Government takes your safety seriously, but ultimately how you behave around crocodile habitats is your responsibility." Take a look at the post:

The picture, since being shared, has gathered 1700 likes and over 600 comments and counting. Netizens, baffled to see the picture of the creature, shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, “It took a while , wow the eye is yellow.” Another user commented, “Took me a while to see anything!!.” Another netizen wrote, “You can't see him, but he can see you.” Check out some user reactions:

A few months back, a rare incident in the animal kingdom was captured on camera, where a huge alligator was seen diving into the water, leaving viewers in splits. Shared by an Instagram account of adventure park Gatorland, the small clip is worth watching over again. In the clip, a huge crocodile slowly moved towards the edge of the rocky surface, with the intention of taking a dive. As the alligator dived, it crawled a little and reached near the other side. Watch the video here:

Image: Pixabay/Representative