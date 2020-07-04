Australia Witnesses Black Lives Matter Protests Across Cities

Australia on July 4 witnessed massive protests across cities as thousands of demonstrators gathered shouting 'Black Lives Matter' slogans. The protests were also aimed at raising awareness about the mistreatment of indigenous people in Australia, who have also been victims of systematic racism for centuries.

While the protests have been ongoing for several days, recently, in a bid to dismiss the Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney, the police fired pepper spray on the protesters amid clashes between both sides on June 6. Even though authorities had raised concerns over demonstrations being organized amid coronavirus outbreak and feared a surge in cases, at least 30,000 people reportedly flooded the streets in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Hobart to stand up in support of the Indigenous Australians last month.

According to reports, protesters also shouted slogans against police brutality and demanded justice and peace. Organizers while talking to the press said that the protests were a continuation of the demonstrations that were sparked last month across the world, including Australia over the killing of an African-American man George Floyd by a Caucasian police officer on May 25.

Protests in the US

The protests erupted across the United States over killing of George Floyd by a white police officer named Derek Chauvin, who choked him to death by pinning him on the ground with his knee. Several states had to impose curfew and call in the National Guard to take control of the situation that turned violent. Looting and vandalizing properties were reported from many major cities across the United States.

(Image Credit: AP)