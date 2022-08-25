Australia: Woman Fulfills Unique Wish By Getting ‘arrested’ On Her 100th Birthday

In a bizarre incident, the ultimate birthday desire of a 100-year-old Australian woman was fulfilled when she was detained by the police. Victorian police officers interrupted Jean Bicketon’s birthday party to detain her for an odd reason. While the birthday girl was celebrating her special day, police handcuffed her just to fulfill her lifelong wish. The Victorian woman revealed to Daily Mail that she had never "been drunk," "arrested," lost her driver's licence, or had a run-in with the police.

According to the media report, over the weekend, as she got closer to turning 100, the neighbourhood recognised a chance to give back and grant one of her longtime goals. Further, Bicketon said that in a mock arrest, the cops handcuffed her hands.

Jean Bicketon's funny birthday wish

Indicating the incident, the Victorian police said in a Facebook post, “Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make. For many, getting through life without being arrested is a pretty good run. An obvious one we would like to think. But for former nurse Jean Bicketon - who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, a good run in and of itself - getting arrested was on her bucket list.”

In the post, the police added that when they learned about Jean's desires, their crew at Moe station was prepared to fulfill it. Three teenage police officers arrived at Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care to make sure Jean's birthday wishes were fulfilled as she celebrated her milestone.

Officers gently placed handcuffs on Bicketon and quickly informed the nearby neighbours of the incident to ensure that no one was in trouble. They then declared her to be "officially" under arrest. “She did not resist,” the post added.

The police said that Jean Bicketon asserted that it was one of the nicest parties, and they were glad by saying, “We could help make it memorable. Wishing Jean a wonderful 100th birthday!”

According to the Daily Mail report, Jean remarked referring to the policemen, "I was surprised they were quite soft.” She added, “They were too big for me anyway.” She has worked as a nurse for decades, including time spent serving as an army nurse during World War II.

(Image: Facebook/ Victoria Police)