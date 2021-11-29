Australia: Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Killing Cyclist In Fit Of Rage

An Australian woman named Joanne Marie McAuley has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after deliberately running over a cyclist and leaving him to die in Queensland. As per the reports in The Guardian, the incident happened on August 23, 2012, when a 25-year-old cyclist named Shui Ki Chan, who was a Hong Kong national flipped Joanne the finger on the Warrego Highway near the town of Gatton which enraged her. She followed him as he cycled home from his shift at a neighbouring restaurant. She then hit Chan with her running vehicle which took his life.

McAuley claimed that she was just trying to scare him, but she was unable to control the vehicle and collided with Chan. After the collision, Chan suffered a shattered pelvis and died from the injuries before his body was discovered the next morning. Blood loss, shock and hypothermia were cited as causes of his death, according to The Guardian. The police were criticised for their inadequate investigation and for allowing McAuley to go free until being charged with murder in June of this year.

The investigation was inadequate from the start

Prosecutor Clayton Wallis said that the investigation was inadequate from the start. Wallis also claimed that McAuley talked about the night she killed the cyclist to many people including her friends, family and associates, in the 10 years since the incident, according to The Guardian. Wallis stated that the defendant used racial obscenities and made remarks about Chan. He also said that McAuley reversed her vehicle more than once over his corpse.

The defendant's actions are abhorrent, according to Wallis who also claims that she was engaged for a long time and on purpose, according to the Guardian. Wallis also remarked that she was not afflicted by drink, drugs, or mental illness, so she had time to let her wrath subside and that it was a determined, deliberate outburst of rage.

McAuley pleaded guilty to manslaughter

McAuley pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Brisbane supreme court on Monday, after weeks of legal discussions. McAuley's violent act was slammed by justice David Boddice. As she was sentenced to ten years in prison and declared a dangerous and violent offender, McAuley slumped and started sobbing, before being escorted from the courtroom by jail guards, according to the Guardian. In July 2026, the 49-year-old can apply for parole.

