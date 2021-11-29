Australia: Woman Sets Fire To COVID-19 Quarantine Hotel; Charged With Arson

A 31-year-old woman in Australia was charged with arson after she set fire to a COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Cairns, Queensland. The woman is accused of setting fire to a bed in the room she shared with her two children, on Sunday morning, the BBC reported. As fire engulfed the 11-floor Pacific Hotel, more than 160 people were forced to flee. No casualties were reported.

Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman informed reporters that the woman has been detained and her children are being taken care of by the police. Hodgman added that no one was hurt in the fire, but over 160 individuals were forced to flee. He informed that the woman had been in quarantine for a few days, adding that authorities were facing difficulties with her. According to the New York Post, the event is an example of tensions increasing in sections of Australia as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and recent concerns about the rise of the Omicron variant, which was discovered by scientists in South Africa.

Australia places travel restrictions over Omicron concerns

The Australian government has issued travel bans on South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi, and Mozambique after the discovery of the COVID Omicron variant. Australian citizens returning from those countries will also be obliged to stay in quarantine hotels for 14 days.

On Monday, Australian authorities disclosed a third case of the new COVID-19 variant. Northern Territory Health Minister Natasha Fyles said a 30-year-old South African man travelled from Johannesburg to Darwin, on Thursday and tested positive for the new variant at Australia's most secure quarantine facility, Howard Springs.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, state officials in New South Wales announced that two South African visitors to Sydney had tested positive for the country's first Omicron cases. Both had been completely vaccinated and were quarantined in Sydney, AP reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, Australians endured 20 months of one of the world's most stringent border restrictions, in order to combat COVID. Due to an increase in vaccinations, Australia started to abandon the restrictions. However, because of the arrival of the Omicron variant, unvaccinated visitors are now required to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)