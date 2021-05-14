Australian Airline Sells Out Supermoon Tickets For 'flight To Nowhere' In 2.5 Minutes

Australian airline Qantas has sold the tickets for the upcoming "flight to nowhere" in a record 2.5 minutes. The airline would allow the people to see the supermoon and full lunar eclipse from over 40,000 feet in the sky on May 26. The supermoon flight will span three hours, departing from Sydney and flying over the city before cruising above the clouds to gaze at the moon.

Qantas flight tickets to nowhere sold out

The Qantas flight will take place on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner which is known for its big windows. Tickets for the supermoon flight started at AUS $499 for an economy ticket, while business class was on sale for $1,499 a pop (US $1,160). The tickets were sold out in record 2.5 minutes. Travellers will stay masked up and they would need to follow social distancing on board. According to the Qantas website, the passengers will have inflight cocktails and cakes on the menu

The Supermoon Scenic Flight will depart on May 26 from Sydney for a two-and-a-half-hour journey through the southern sky. After taking in the Sydney Harbour nightlights on departure, the aircraft will climb above any cloud cover and head east out over the Pacific Ocean. Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) astronomer Dr Vanessa Moss will work with the airline pilots to design the optimal flight path. He will be on board and would give information about the lunar event on May 26 to travellers.

The US space agency NASA has said that the moon will be near its closest orbital position to earth. The moon will appear to take on a reddish hue from some parts of the world. As the moon would pass through the Earth's shadow, it will look darker and reddish in colour. The US space agency added that how red the moon will appear is "hard to predict" as this can also be impacted by dust in the atmosphere.

(Image Credits: AP/Pixabay)