Australian Army Veteran Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Defamation Trial Against Media Giants

Revered Australian war hero Ben Roberts-Smith lost a defamation suit against three media giants on Thursday, ending his years-long court battle against the war crime allegations he faced. The newspapers that won the case had accused him in their articles of perpetrating war crimes, specifically, killing unarmed prisoners or civilians during his stint in Afghanistan.

Roberts-Smith, who is the most-decorated living soldier of the Australian military, was found guilty by a federal court judge that he had committed the murders of Afghans. According to The Guardian, Justice Anthony Besanko deduced that, on the "balance of probabilities", the soldier had pushed a villager in handcuffs off a cliff in Darwan in 2012.

He had also, according to the judge, ordered his subordinate to shoot the prisoner. The civil trial marks the first time in history that allegations of war crimes inflicted by the Australian army have been assessed by a court. However, all the allegations have been denied by the 44-year-old.

All you need to know about the case

Roberts-Smith is a recipient of the Victoria Cross, which is Australia's highest military honor. He was felicitated with the award for single-handedly overpowering Taliban gunners targetting his platoon in 2011. In 2018, things took a turn. Roberts-Smith fell from grace after journalists Nick McKenzie, Chris Masters and David Wroe published articles about his misconduct in the military in the outlets Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times.

Furthermore, the newspapers claimed that he played a role in the killings of six unarmed prisoners when he was deployed in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. On Thursday, the federal court ruled in the favour of the newspapers as Roberts-Smith remained absent. While he has not been awarded any damages, the judgment is likely to cost millions of dollars for the soldier.