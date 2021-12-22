Australian Authorities Issue Charges Against Man & Two Companies Over Koala Deaths

Authorities in Australia have charged the owner of a property and two companies with 253 animal cruelty offences after the Conservation regulator carried out the probe over the deaths of koalas during a clearance operation last year. The man and the companies have been charged for their alleged involvement in clearing the property in Cape Bridgewater. The accused entities had disturbed over 200 koalas and were in connection with 70 koalas being killed and wounded or euthanised.

The Victoria state’s Conservation Regulator in a statement informed that the owner of the land faces 121 charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986 and the Wildlife Act 1975 including 18 aggravated cruelty charges for causing fatal injuries. According to Victoria state's Conservation Regulator, the person in concern and a forest and earthmoving business are accused of clearing an area that caused “unreasonable pain or suffering” to dozens of koalas. As the koalas are a protected species, the man and the company has also been charged with destroying koalas.

Charges issued against man and two companies

The Conservation regulator conducted an investigation after forests and wildlife officials received reports about injured and starving koalas at the Cape Bridgewater property in February 2020. Around 21 Koalas were found dead at the location and 49 koalas were required to be euthanised. About 70 koalas were experiencing starvation, dehydration and 25 koalas sustained fractures. Following the incident, over 120 koalas had been taken from the place of the incident to the wild and around 60 koalas were released from care into the wild.

For the probe, the team examined evidence including mobile devices from the incident site. Statements of witnesses were taken and techniques like forensic radiography and pathology were carried out on all the animals who were found dead at the site. Conservation group Friends of the Earth Australia in a statement at that time called the incident a "koala massacre," reported CNN. They further stated that they were "alarmed" by the deaths and injuries caused to the Victorian plantation industry, as per the report. According to Victoria state's Conservation Regulator, the maximum penalty for one charge of aggravated animal cruelty leading to death is $218,088 for a business and $90,870 or 2 years imprisonment for an individual.

Image: Unsplash/Representative