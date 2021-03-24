Australian Authorities Warn Over Deadly 'spider Plague' In Flood-ravaged Parts

Amid the floods, the Australian Reptile Park has issued a warning about the 'spider plague' which the people would be experiencing in the coming days. Australian Reptile Park director Tim Faulkner has warned that people in Greater Sydney would see a large number of spiders in their localities in the coming days reported News.com.au. The people on the Mid North Coast have seen the worst flood conditions since 1929. The people have been forced to move out of their homes due to floodwater. Not just humans, small creatures like spiders have also moved out of their habitats as insects and reptiles have been crawling inside residents' homes.

Tim Faulkner has said that the increasing rate of insects moving to higher ground is due to the humidity. He also informed that small insects usually stick to their nest even during rain and other severe weather conditions but the floods have destroyed their habitats, forcing them to leave their homes. He also urged the people to not panic if they get bitten by a funnel-web. He said that people should place a pressure immobilisation bandage on the bite spot in their body and get themselves checked in the hospital.

Horrific pictures and video of insects going to the higher grounds have gone viral on social media. Matt Lovenfosse, a resident of Australia has shared several pictures and videos of the insects on his Facebook account. He has recently posted a video in which swarms of spiders were seen crawling on the wall. In the post, he has mentioned that the spiders and snakes are in the yard and all over the house. The insects have been moving to the railings and walls of houses where the surface is dry. Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has said that the rain was expected to ease by late Wednesday.

(Inputs from The Associated Press)

(Image Credits: Matt Lovenfosse Facebook/ The Associated Press)