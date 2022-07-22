Australian Defence Force Admits To Failure In Handling Sexual Misconduct; Issues Statement

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) on Thursday acknowledged its failure to deal with sexual misconduct within its ranks. The response by the defence force came in view of the mounting pressure over its handling of past incidents. However, no specific incident was mentioned by the authorities. In a statement, the Department has committed to doing better in the future and that they wanted to address it ''seriously."

The ADF, in its statement, said that any ADF member who experiences sexual misconduct is strongly encouraged and supported to report the incident. Apart from this, the organisation has established a range of methods by which people in the defence forces could report new or past cases of sexual misconduct.

Notably, the term sexual misconduct has been used by the Australian forces to describe the full spectrum of “unwanted and unwelcome sexualised behaviours”.

"All victims are encouraged and supported to report sexual offences to relevant state or territory Police," the statement said.

According to the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Australia's multicultural broadcaster, the report comes after sexual assault complaints in the ADF hit an eight-year high of 187 cases in 2020-21. The numbers were up from 160 the previous year and three times higher than the 60 in 2013-14.

Defence committed to doing better

Acknowledging its failure to deal with the cases involving sexual misconduct, the statement elaborated that the victims, who wish to report an incident, have a range of options to report cases of misconduct. The forces advised its members to use direct engagement with state or territory police, or the Australian Federal Police, independent of Defence. It was also mentioned the complainant can also choose to report to Defence through the military police, or their chain of command.

It was also mentioned that in cases of sexual misconduct, if the alleged perpetrator is an ADF member and if the victim agrees to take action, Defence will be responsible to undertake disciplinary or administrative action.

Interestingly, the sudden and unexpected statement came with the arrival of the new Labour government with the department now falling under the leadership of Defence Minister Richard Marles.