Australian Dy PM Joyce Apologizes For Calling PM Scott Morrison 'hypocrite & Liar'

Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce offered his resignation and apologised to Prime Minister Scott Morrison after allegations arose suggesting the former called the latter 'a hypocrite and a liar.' As per the reports by ABC News Australia, Joyce made the aforementioned remarks on PM Morrison via text message, which was leaked. Joyce claims that he personally called PM Morrison and apologised to him, which was accepted by the latter. He also mentioned that Morrison refused to accept his resignation.

Joyce further added that his remarks for the Prime Minister on the text were formed before he was elected Nationals Leader and Deputy Prime Minister in June 2021 and that his opinion was based on assumption and not on a one-on-one working relationship. In the leaked text, dating back to Marck of 2021, Joyce stated that from his views over a long period of time, Morrison is a "hypocrite and a liar," and he never trusted him, and he despises the earnestness with which Morrison twists the truth into a lie, reported The Guardian.

Joyce's apology was accepted

However, after apologising to the PM, Joyce further said that through a one-on-one working relationship, he discovered a man who has kept every promise he has made to him, as well as every promise he has made to people on all sides of the political divide, according to ABC News Australia. Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement on Friday stating that Joyce's apology was accepted in good faith and that he understand Barnaby was in a different headspace last year, both professionally and personally, and he knows Barnaby honestly no longer feels this way. He also said that no one is flawless, and everyone has flaws.

In the meantime, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt too stated that Joyce's apology should be accepted and that he trust the Prime Minister. Joyce's text message was delivered through a third party to former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins, as originally reported by Nine Newspapers on Friday night.

Ramifications of a dysfunctional government

Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese stated that Joyce's continuation as deputy prime minister is "untenable." At a press conference, Albanese stated that he couldn't care less that the members of the Liberal Party don't like each other. But what concerns him is the ramifications of a dysfunctional government.

Image: AP