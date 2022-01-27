Australian Energy Giant Woodside Announces Exit From Coup-hit Myanmar

Australian energy giant Woodside has announced its decision to withdraw from its interests in Myanmar. Woodside in a press release informed that their decision comes after they had previously announced placing all Myanmar business decisions under review following the State of Emergency and the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

The company stated that they were operating in Myanmar since 2013 and have been conducting drilling campaigns and multiple explorations and they hold a 40% interest in the A-6 Joint Venture and participating interests in exploration permits AD-1 and AD-8.

The decision of Australian energy company Woodside comes after Oil firms TotalEnergies and Chevron also announced their decision to withdraw from Myanmar for the deteriorating human rights situation in the country, ANI reported. In a press release, the energy firm revealed the completion of relinquishment of exploration permits covering offshore Blocks AD-2, AD-5 and AD-4 and in the process of withdrawing from Blocks AD-6, AD-7 and A-7. Furthermore, they will begin the process of formally exiting the AD-1 and AD-8, the A-6 Joint Venture.

"In 2021 Woodside completed the relinquishment of exploration permits covering offshore Blocks AD-2, AD-5 and A-4 and is in the process of withdrawing from Blocks AD-6, AD-7 and A-7," Woodside said in the press release. "Woodside will now commence arrangements to formally exit Blocks AD-1 and AD-8, the A-6 Joint Venture and the A-6 production sharing contract (PSC) held with the Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE)," the energy firm added in the press release.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill highlighted that their company had hoped to develop the A-6 gas resources with its joint venture participants, however, it was no more a "viable option" for Woodside to continue its activities in Myanmar. She insisted that they have been a responsible foreign investor in Myanmar since 2013. Meg O'Neill added that amid the present situation, the company no longer wants to get involved in operations in Myanmar.

“Given the ongoing situation in Myanmar we can no longer contemplate Woodside’s participation in the development of the A-6 gas resources, nor other future activities in-country,” O’Neill said.

Myanmar coup

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021. After the military coup, the people of Myanmar have been protesting against the country's military, the Tatmadaw, calling for the restoration of democracy in the country. The international community and human rights groups across the world have raised concerns over the situation in Myanmar. According to Assistance Association For Political Prisoners (BURMA), 1,494 people have died and 1,966 people are evading warrants in Myanmar. Currently, 8,783 people are under detention in the country.

