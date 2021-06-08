Australian Federal Police Smash Organised Crime, Arrest More Than 200 Criminals

The Australian Federal Police under the covert "Operation Ironside" has arrested 224 offenders on 526 charges. Police have uncovered 3.7 tonnes of drugs, 104 weapons, $44,934,457 million in cash since 2018. The Australian Federal Police tracked the underworld criminals using an encrypted messaging app, ANoM. Criminals used this app around the world to plan murders, money laundering and several other crimes. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, while speaking at a press conference, hailed "Operation Ironside" as a 'watershed moment' for the country.

Australian Federal Police led Operation Ironside

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tricked underworld criminals into communicating using the encrypted app ANoM designed by police. The AFP on Twitter announced that Operation Ironside has led to the arrest of 224 offenders on 526 charges in Australia. They further added that more arrests are expected domestically and offshore under Operation Ironside.

Under this operation which covertly began three years ago, the police have uncovered 3.7 tonnes of drugs, 104 weapons, $44,934,457 million in cash since 2018. More than 4000 members of the Australian Police department have been involved in the execution of hundreds of warrants since June 7, 2021. AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw thanked the FBI for its cooperation, along with the 18 countries that worked with the AFP to maintain the integrity of the platform.

"Today, Australia is a much safer country because of the extraordinary outcome under Operation Ironside," said Kershaw.

The AFP also acted on 20 threats of killing people, that saved significant number of innocent lives. The AFP and the FBI have monitored criminals encrypted communications. The AFP built a capability that allowed law enforcement to access, decrypt and read communications on the platform. According to the Australian Federal Police, "Operation Ironside is a long-term, international, covert investigation into serious organised crime and outlaw motorcycle gangs allegedly responsible for large-scale drug importations, drug manufacturing and attempts to kill.

