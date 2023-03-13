Australian FM Penny Wonng Conferred With McKinnon Political Leader Of The Year Award

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong has been honoured with a prestigious political accolade in recognition of her efforts and leadership in reorienting Australia's foreign policy. In a field that included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Wong was named the 2022 McKinnon Political Leader of the Year on Monday as reported by SkyNews. The other nominations included Linda Burney, Indigenous Australians Minister, Bridget Archer, a federal liberal lawmaker, Matt Kean, the treasurer of New South Wales, and Alex Greenwich, an independent lawmaker from Sydney.

Swift and demonstrable progress in re-setting Australia's foreign policy agenda

After receiving the honour in 2018 "for her leadership and advocacy in promoting a more tolerant and inclusive Australia", Ms. Wong has now received it twice. Wong won the 2022 award "for her swift and demonstrable progress in re-setting Australia's foreign policy agenda" after being appointed to her position in May of last year. Also, she received recognition for "working respectfully to enhance important bilateral relationships in a challenging geopolitical environment,"

Since taking up her position after Labor won the election last year, Ms. Wong has been abroad frequently, notably to various Pacific Island countries and to China in December to help normalise relations with Beijing. "The Albanese Government faces the world as it is, and we seek to shape it for the better," Wong remarked in accepting the honour. She said, "as Foreign Minister this means using all elements of our power strategic, economic, social and diplomatic to advance our interests and values. I've placed a priority on reengaging with our region and renewing our relationships," as reported by SkyNews.

"I thank the Susan McKinnon Foundation and the University of Melbourne for the work they do to advocate for democracy and encourage strong political leadership," said Wong while concluding her speech. SkyNews reported that former Victorian Labor premier John Brumby, who was on the selection panel, said Ms Wong "has shifted the tone of Australia's international dialogues and relationships for the better." Former House of Representatives Speaker and Liberal MP Tony Smith, former Liberal MP and federal minister Greg Hunt, former premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian, and Liberal Senator Dean Smith are past winners of the honour.

The Susan McKinnon Foundation and the University of Melbourne came together to establish the McKinnon Prize in Political Leadership, referred to as "an independent, non-partisan award that acknowledges outstanding political leadership across the political spectrum".