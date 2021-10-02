Australian Government Didn't Approve Submarine Deal With France To Go Ahead: Reports

Australia told the French contractor Naval Group last month that it didn't get the go-ahead to proceed with their submarine deal, just hours before it was cancelled, according to a letter received by The Guardian.

The Australian Ministry of Defence issued Naval Group a letter on September 15 that included a declaration from Royal Australian Navy Commodore Craig Bourke, the director general of the Future Submarine Program.

"The matters mentioned in this email do not provide any authority to continue work," he reportedly said in the letter obtained by The Guardian, a clear reference to the Australian government's disapproval of the Defence Ministry's continued partnership with Naval Group.

This came after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing on September 30, "What I've told you is validated by the letter I received on September 15 from the Australian Ministry of Defence that stated everything is fine, let's continue."

He continued, "Something doesn't add up and we don't know what," implying that "someone lied" about the situation.

Le Drian recalls receiving the letter on the same day the Australia-France submarine deal was broken, emphasising that Australia was 'happy' with the strategic review of the Naval Group submarines and was ready for the 'quick signature for the second phase of the project.'

According to him, France reacted with 'stupor' to Australia's decision to cancel the multi-billion-dollar submarine agreement. The comments came after France's top ambassador said last week that rebuilding trust between the two countries 'would require time and action.'

Australia-France conflict

After US, Australia, and UK announced the AUKUS treaty, which will allow Australia to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines in domestic shipyards using American and British reactor technology, France withdrew its ambassadors in the US and Australia.

The French Foreign Ministry condemned the unexpected deal, calling it a 'stab in the back' and termed the behaviour of the three countries 'unacceptable.' It also called off a planned Anglo-French defence summit.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Australia of cancelling the French submarine deal in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels. Australian PM Morrison, on the other hand, rejected the French President's claims, claiming that he had voiced concerns about the French submarine sale several months ago.

It's worth noting that France had already signed a deal for a dozen conventional diesel-electric submarines in 2016, and construction had begun. The transaction was estimated to be worth at least $66 billion.

(With inputs from The Guardian)

Image: AP