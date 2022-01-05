Australian Govt To Provide Free RATs To Over 6 Million Concession Card-holders: Report

As testing rules for most jurisdictions have been modified again, millions of people in Australia will now receive free Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) for COVID-19. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that up to 10 free testings will be provided to more than 6 million concession card-holders under a new national cabinet agreement. According to The Guardian's report, he stated that for the rest of the people the test will be chargeable.

On Wednesday, state and territory leaders convened to discuss how to address the national testing crisis, which has resulted in overburdened pathology services, a scarcity of quick tests, and price gouging by some retailers. PM Morrison stated the national cabinet has agreed to provide the testing to concession card-holders through the national pharmacy network, dismissing mounting calls for universal free access to Rapid Antigen Tests. Supplies will be available within the next two weeks and the eligible people will be tested for free for the next three months, PM Morrison added.

Those having Commonwealth senior's cards, healthcare cards, low-income cards, pension cards, DVA gold and white cards are among the 6.6 million people who are eligible for this scheme. With the peak of Omicron cases only a few weeks away, the national cabinet approved extra measures to relieve pressure on state testing sites and pathology services, The Guardian reported. Morrison claimed that none of the leaders had argued for universal access to free rapid tests, despite the fact that his proposal for cash payments for RATs was overruled by state and territory leaders in favour of using the pharmacy network. The federal government will also look to protect businesses from occupational health and safety duties that may require employers to test employees on a regular basis.

Australia continue to witness spike in COVID-19 cases

It is worth mentioning here that Australia on Wednesday witnessed another spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as long lines at testing centres. More than 64,000 cases were reported in the country, up from 47,000 the day before. Meanwhile, a record 35,054 new cases were reported in New South Wales, the country's most populated state, while it awaits the arrival of 50 million rapid testing kits ordered by the state government. State Premier Dominic Perrottet advised people to take PCR tests only if absolutely necessary. He added that the availability of rapid testing kits, which is due next week, will be a big help, reported the Associated Press (AP).

Image: AP/Pixabay