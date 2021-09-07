Australian Man Suffering From CRPS Sets A New Guinness World Record For The Longest Plank

As per Guinness World Records, Daniel Scali, an Australian man with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), has broken the world record for the longest time in the abdominal plank position (male) with a time of nine hours 30 minutes and one second.

Scali established the record in Adelaide, Australia, on 6 August 2021. His time tops ex-marine George Hood's previous record of eight hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds, established in February of last year when he was 62 years old.

Australian man suffering from CRPS breaks Guinness record

Scali's left arm is in virtually continual pain as a result of his CRPS; in order to break the seemingly impossible record, he wore a compression band on the affected area of his arm to relieve some of his persistent discomforts.

Guinness record for longest plank

While sharing news on Instagram, Scali wrote, "It's official, I now hold the #guinnessworldrecord for the Longest Plank! My attempt on August 6 for 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second has been approved This process has been a rollercoaster of emotions after my first effort not being accepted and then having to find the strength to re-attempt knowing the mental and physical battle that was ahead of me. Thank you to everyone who has been along for the ride, I am so appreciative of the support! To those struggling with CRPS, I hope my journey has highlighted that despite the daily pain we suffer you can still achieve your goals!"

He also shared his gratitude for his coach and stated, "A special mention to my mind coach and friend, @michaelsorgiovanni for being there every step of the way and teaching me and guiding me through every step of this journey." "You will never be given a dream more bigger than you can handle," he noted.

Scali told Guinness that he tumbled off his trampoline when he was 12 years old, breaking his left arm severely, and as a result, he now suffers from CRPS. The damaged area is the arm, which is caused by the brain delivering incorrect messages. So anything that causes me pain, such as light touch, movement, wind, or water, causes him pain.

Picture Credit: @daniel_scalii/Instagram