Australian Meat Company 'Vow' Creates Woolly Mammoth Meatball

A cultivated meat company has created a mammoth meatball by resurrecting the flesh of long-extinct animals, reported the Guardian. In this project, they have aimed to demonstrate the potential of meat that has been grown from cells and involves no slaughtering of the animals. They also focus to highlight the link between large-scale livestock production and the destruction of wildlife and the climate crisis.

The woolly mammoth meatball, produced by Vow, an Australian company, has been taking different measures to cultured meat. Several companies have been trying to replace conventional meat, such as chicken, pork, and beef. However, Vow has desired to mix and match cells from unconventional species to create new kinds of meat. For this particular project, the Australian company has investigated the potential of more than 50 species, including buffalo, crocodiles, alpaca, kangaroo, peacocks, and different types of fish.

Cultivated meat from mammoth

Earlier, Plant-based alternatives to meat were the new shift that has made its place in the market swiftly. The plant-based meat is quite common now but cultured meat replicates the taste of conventional meat, reported the Guardian. According to multiple media reports, Cultivated meat, which is processed from good meat, has been sold to consumers in Singapore for now. However, two companies have given the green signal in the US. The new innovation of the cultivated meat would be sold to diners in Japanese quail, which the company expects will be in restaurants in Singapore this year, reported The Guardian.“We have a behaviour change problem when it comes to meat consumption,” said George Pepper, CEO of Vow. Further, George added, " The goal is to transition a few billion meat eaters away from eating [conventional] animal protein to eating things that can be produced in electrified systems." He shared that they believe the best way to do that is to invent meat. Further, he explained the process briefly, where they look "for cells that are easy to grow, really tasty and nutritious, and then mix and match those cells to create really tasty meat". Meanwhile, the cofounder of Vow, Tim Noakesmith said, "We chose the woolly mammoth because it’s a symbol of diversity loss and a symbol of climate change.”