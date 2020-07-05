Australian Medical Association Appeals To Roll Back Reopening Plans Amid Pandemic

After Victoria reported 74 more coronavirus cases on July 5, the Australian Medical Association has appealed to roll back the state reopening plans and halt the coronavirus easing of restrictions. AMA president Tony Bartone reportedly said in a statement that a new outbreak sends a strong signal that the other states should rethink the pace of easing of their COVID-19 restrictions until community transmission in Melbourne is under control to avoid the risk of a similar situation playing out in their own communities.

Asking the state to reconsider the decision of resumption of businesses and reopening the economy, Bartone was quoted saying, the government must ensure control over the recent outbreak before rushing to open the pubs, the footy crowds, or the big weddings and parties. Australia should pause and play it safe, he added. In a teleconference on July 4, Australia’s acting chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, said that the medical fraternity extended support for the Victorian authorities for the actions they have taken as the state witnessed a fresh outbreak. Kelly lauded their efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, saying, they were doing a “fantastic job”. At least 53 out of the total cases in Victoria emerged out of the community transmission, as per the local reports.

While more than 3,000 residents of the public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne were put under a strict lockdown as fresh COVID-19 cases swept across Australia, AMA stressed to impose harder measures enforced by the police officers, according to reports. The government prohibited apartment dwellers to do non-essential movement for any reason, including for food, work, exercise or to provide care to others for at least five days. Victorian Council of Social Service, at a press conference, said that the lockdown of such intensity AMA demanded the group of people would be a positive public health decision. However, given levels of health and social vulnerability among many residents, it needed to be done right, proportionately, and with sensitivity.

In an address to the state, live-streamed and aired by the leading Australian broadcaster, Victorian Council of Social Service head, Emma King said, “If we get this wrong, the consequences will be horrific,” citing the legal, social and health advocates that have questioned the lack of notice and deployment of about 500 police personnel to the towers in Melbourne’s inner north and north-west. However, noting that the AMA’s demand for lockdown could be enacted, the Victorian Council for Civil Liberties urged the government to act with fewer police officers and more social workers, nurses, drug and alcohol clinicians, and mental health support, according to a local report.

