'Australian Ministers Attended Event' Linked To Porter's Alleged Rape Case: Report

Two ministers in the current Scott Morrison government were reportedly present at the debating tournament, at which Attorney-General Christian Porter allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. According to The Guardian, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher attended the university debating competition in January 1988, where Porter is said to have sexually assaulted a woman, who killed herself last year after complaining about the alleged "rape" to police in 2019.

Porter denies raping the woman

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended his Attorney-General, dismissing calls for an independent inquiry into the matter as he cited NSW police's investigation, who closed the case due to lack of "admissible evidence". On Wednesday, Porter denied sexual assault allegations but did not rule out meeting the woman and going out with her. Porter said that it is possible they might have gone out together for a "dance".

Meanwhile, Hunt's spokesperson said the minister did attend the event in 1988 but denied any meeting between him and the woman or him and Porter. The spokesperson added that Hunt went as a member of the University of Melbourne team and that he doesn't remember meeting Porter before he entered the parliament. According to The Guardian, Fletcher attended the event as an adjudicator as he was one of the finalists of the 1986 tournament. Hunt was reportedly ranked 77th out of the 180 participants in 1988.

Numerous people, including the family members of the woman, are demanding a probe into the matter. The dead woman's lawyer called on the Prime Minister to launch an investigation and not solely rely on Porter's denial. "This is not mob process, this is not the tribe-has-spoken process, that's not how we run the rule of law in Australia," PM Morrison said Wednesday.

