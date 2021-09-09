Australian Ministers To Arrive In India For First '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue On Sept 10

To bolster relationships with strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Peter Dutton will arrive in India on September 10, Friday. Both the Australian ministers will attend a '2+2' ministerial dialogue with their Indian counterparts, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on September 11. According to the reports, the ministers will discuss issues including economic security, cyber, climate, critical technology and supply chains.

“These inaugural 2+2 discussions are a cornerstone of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is founded on a shared commitment to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” Minister Payne said in a statement released by the foreign ministry.

Further, the Minister for Foreign Affairs reiterated that the most pressing issue for discussion was cooperation on Canberra's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. She reiterated that the mission would be accomplished by ensuring values and principles. “During our meetings and engagements across the four countries, we will discuss our continuing partnerships to overcome the pandemic, including through the equitable, safe and effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and our shared path to global economic recovery,” said Payne.

Australian ministers to visit Indonesia, South Korea, US

Apart from India, Australia's Foreign Ministry confirmed that their ministers would be visiting Indonesia, South Korea and the United States. This joint visit will strongly reinforce Canberra's active engagement in the region, added the statement. Notably, the Australian ministers are also scheduled to travel to Seoul for the fifth bilateral 2+2 consultations. According to the statement, both countries will look to elevate their bilateral connections to a Broad Strategic Partnership. "Australia and the Republic of Korea have similar strategic and security interests, and I look forward to discussing our shared priorities and our cooperation with partners, including in the region," Dutton said.

Further, Minister Dutton said the high-level talks are a vital opportunity to develop strong defence associations, particularly with the US on the 70th anniversary of the ANZUS alliance. "I am very much looking forward to meeting with my counterparts face-to-face to build on our already strong relationships and to discuss further our shared interests in keeping our region safe and secure,” Minister Dutton said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ Marise Payne Twitter