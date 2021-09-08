Australian Ministers To Visit India And 'actively Engage' In Talks On Indo-Pacific Region

In an attempt to further Australia's relationship with their strategic partners and close friends in the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton are soon expected to embark on a joint visit to India, South Korea, Indonesia and the United States. The visit also aims to strongly reinforce Australia's active engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, Australia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that 2+2 meetings of Foreign and Defence Ministers will be conducted with all the four countries. The cooperation on Australia's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be among the most pressing issues for discussions, said Payne. "During our meetings and engagements across the four countries, we will discuss our continuing partnerships to overcome the pandemic, including through the equitable, safe and effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and our shared path to global economic recovery," Payne added.

The Foreign Minister further termed the forthcoming high-level talks as a key opportunity to take stock of substantial progress against Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "These inaugural 2+2 discussions are a cornerstone of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is based on a shared commitment to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," she added. The Australian ministers are expected to attend 2+2 talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Meanwhile, Australia's Defence Minister Dutton said that the visits will further boost the already strong defence relationships, especially with the US on the 70th anniversary of the ANZUS alliance. He added that he is looking forward to meeting with his counterparts to enhance the relationships further and discuss the matter regarding keeping the region safe and secure.

Australia aims to enhance relationships with countries in Indo-Pacific region

The Australian ministers are also scheduled to travel to Seoul for the fifth bilateral 2+2 consultations with counterparts Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong and Minister for National Defense Suh Wook. Both the countries will look to elevate their bilateral relationships to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "Australia and the Republic of Korea have similar strategic and security interests, and I look forward to discussing our shared priorities and our cooperation with partners, including in the region," Dutton said. Meanwhile, the ministers will also be participating in the first Australia-United States Ministerial consultations (AUSMIN) with the Biden Administration in Washington in a bid to advance a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image credits: AP