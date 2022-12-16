An act of what social media users called “rampant misogyny” transpired in the Australian parliament on Thursday when opposition leader Peter Dutton repeatedly misgendered and addressed deputy speaker Sharon Claydon as “Mr Speaker” several times despite being corrected.

According to The Independent, Dutton, who is a lawmaker from Australia’s Liberal Party, called Labour Party member Sharon Claydon “Mr Speaker” at least 17 times during his address while Claydon was presiding the chair. Reminding Dutton that she is “not Mr Speaker”, Claydon gave her first warning after hearing the word about 10 times.

“You continue to call me ‘Mr Speaker’ and I have given it a long reign,” she said, emphasizing that “You need to use my correct title and when referring to other members.” Dutton soon apologized, stating that it “was a very valid point madam deputy speaker and I am sorry I haven’t addressed you with the correct title.”

However, the fiasco didn’t end there. Despite acknowledging and apologising for the error, Dutton went on to call the deputy speaker “Mr Speaker” four times more, which resulted in a frustrated Claydon stating once again: “I am not Mr Speaker.” This second warning was also ignored by Dutton, who continued the act three more times again.

Can he really be so stupid? Peter Dutton ignores Madam Deputy Speaker and refuses to stop calling her “Mr Speaker” in just one spill at the dispatch box. I lost count how many times he said it. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/xSmKgXllBg — stranger (@strangerous10) December 15, 2022

Social media users react to the debacle

The incident has caused a massive fallout on social media, with users on Twitter calling it a blatant display of “rampant misogyny.” Reacting to a clip of the parliament session, one Twitter user wrote: “He’s [Dutton] a stupid prick and was doing it intentionally." Another user accused the politician of using a classic misogynistic tactic to show his intolerance for women in the Australian parliament.

“#MrSpeaker to female speaker a deliberate white man tactic..@PeterDutton_MP is bully..he wants men only?.so he disrespects a woman with a role in our parliament.. or...if @PeterDutton_MP can't tell a woman from a man..he can't be intelligent enough to produce a policy,” the user wrote.