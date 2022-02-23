Australian MP Proposes Bill On Decriminalising Drugs; ‘will Be Given Treatment, Not Jail'

Fiona Patten, the leader of the Reason Party and Member of Parliament for the Northern Metropolitan region, proposed a bill in the Victorian State Parliament on Wednesday. If the bill presented by Patten gets a go-ahead in the Parliament, the illicit drugs could be legalised in Victoria, The DailyMail reported. The bill would lead to the decriminalisation of the possession of small quantities of drugs including methamphetamines, ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis.

The Victorian Member of Parliament Fiona Patten asserted that she wants people to be found with drugs and they need to be educated or provided with treatment to fight their habit of consuming drugs. According to Patten, there should not be criminal convictions or arrests made in cases related to drugs, as per the DailyMail report. She stressed that people caught in possession of drugs need to be provided with treatment and education by the police. According to the bill, the person found with the drugs needs to complete the reform program within 12 months. Fiona Patten highlighted that Victoria needs to stop treating drugs as a criminal issue and insisted that they need to approach the problem as a health concern.

Fiona Patten proposes bill regarding drug use in Parliament

Before her Parliamentary address, Fiona mentioned that most of the drug consumers did not have a problem with the new bill and insisted that they could benefit from early intervention. Reason Party leader Patten emphasised that if the bill is passed, the decision will be "sensible and reasonable" and not "radical," as per the news report. She pointed out that the bill would provide an opportunity to change someone's life if they were "going down a trajectory that was going to aid them in trouble with drugs." The reforms introduced by Patten would lead to the regulation of cannabis and the extension of supervised safe injecting centres and organise pill testing trials.

Victorian government to not vote in favour of proposal: Tim Pallas

Last week, the Victorian government refused to accept the proposal to decriminalise people caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, News.com.au reported. Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas announced that the government would not vote in favour of the proposal from Reason Party leader Fiona Patten. Pallas asserted that the reform will lead to an "economy for criminal activity" and further mentioned that they have no plans to change the existing rules, as per the news report. He highlighted the need for the state to recognise that consuming illegal drugs will harm individuals as well as society.

Image: Twitter/@FionaPattenMLC