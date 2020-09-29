Australian Govt Invests $800 Million As Part Of Digital Business Plan To Revive Economy

On September 28, Australia’s government announced that it will dedicate the businesses Australian $800 million (the US $566 million) for the advancement of digital technologies in order to recover the economy in shambles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The digitization of the companies would create job opportunities according to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg who wants businesses in Australia to go “digital” in pandemic’s new normal. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Frydenberg announced schemes with a focus on investments into cybersecurity and the national broadband network (NBN), to boost Australia's 5G network for the efficacy of the online-based services and firms.

According to local Australian business news, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s new scheme was a result of a report by consultant McKinsey that indicated that the technological advancement of over five years was recently witnessed in a period of eight weeks due to the pandemic. And hence, the Australian government’s extra funding, which includes about $420 million, was added under the 2018-19 budget with amendments to the Australian Business Register and the 31 registers administered by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. This would allow businesses to expedite business registry data with respect to update and maintain within 15 minutes. It would ensure a quick and hassle-free resumption of operations online and will help the Australian Taxation Office to manage corporate or online business frauds.

"Our digital infrastructure package is estimated to increase Australia's gross domestic product (GDP) by 6.4 billion Australian dollars (4.5 billion U.S. dollars) a year by 2024 and around 1.5 billion Australian dollars (1.06 billion U.S. dollars) of this additional economic activity is estimated to flow to regional Australia each year,” treasurer Frydenberg said.

Decade of change in 'a month'

"This year's budget will support businesses to recover, build back and create more jobs as part of our economic recovery plan," Morrison’s said in a release." Many businesses moved online quickly when the pandemic hit, undergoing a decade of change in months, finding new customers or new ways of doing things,” he added. "The Plan supports Australia's economic recovery by removing out-dated regulatory barriers, boosting the capability of small businesses, and backs the uptake of technology across the economy.”

In order to thrive the digital transformation among Australia’s businesses, Morrison and Frydenberg were also reported to have put on hold the budget for the financial year 2020-2021, which, will list the unemployment rate from pre-pandemic years. It will be announced by treasurer Frydenberg in the parliament on October 6.

