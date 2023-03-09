Australian PM Shares Selfie With PM Modi Celebrating 75 Yrs Of Friendship With India

Australian Premier Anthony Albanese commenced the second day of his visit to India by witnessing the final cricket match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Australian PM also shared a selfie with Indian PM Narendra Modi from the Narendra Modi stadium in Mothera, where both leaders are witnessing the fourth test match between India and Australia.

Check the photo here-

Celebrating 75 years of friendship though cricket with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi 🇦🇺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gk3m3XzEBe March 9, 2023

But prior to that, Australian PM Anthony Albanese met with the delegation from the Smart Energy Council in order to discuss ways to boost Australian businesses through "the renewables boom in India."

On Thursday, he acknowledged India's "ambitious goals" in renewable energy which, according to him, offer a massive "opportunity for Australian resources, expertise and manufacturing." Furthermore, the Australian leader addressed the media after the landmark investment in Australian manufacturing jobs was cleared by the House of Representatives.

Albanese, who is currently in Ahmedabad, visited India on Wednesday for the first time since 2017. On Thursday, he will relish watching a cricket match with PM Modi at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His next pitstop is the city of Mumbai, where he would become the first foreign leader to be given a tour of INS Vikrant, the indigenously produced aircraft carrier of India which was commissioned into the Navy last September.

India's ambitious renewable energy goals provide a huge opportunity for Australian resources, expertise and manufacturing.



I met the delegation from the @SmartEnergyCncl today in Ahmedabad to talk about how Australian businesses can benefit from the renewables boom in India. pic.twitter.com/Ctu0II5Qn5 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 9, 2023

Today in India, I spoke to the media about the great news that one of the biggest ever investments in Australian manufacturing jobs has passed the House of Representatives.



Our National Reconstruction Fund will mean more world-class products made in Australia. pic.twitter.com/Ow2GmFglKM — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 9, 2023

Next stop: New Delhi

Finally, the PM will visit the Indian capital of New Delhi for a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rajghat, and a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Moreover, he will also hold meetings with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House and with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before finally concluding his four-day state visit.

"PM Modi and Prime Minister Albanese will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of co-operation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest," reads an excerpt from a press release issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).