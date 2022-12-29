Australian PM Albanese To Visit India As Monumental Trade Agreement Comes Into Force

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit India in March next year, to follow through with the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which came into force on December 29. While the agreement between India and Australia was signed on April 2 this year, it came into force on Thursday. According to Press Information Bureau, as this agreement comes into force, Indian exports will benefit from “preferential zero duty market access” in Australia. The announcement by Albanese came on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 summit.

The Australian PM took to Twitter to share the news. On Wednesday (local time), he wrote, “Today the Aus-India Trade Agreement comes into force. This will deliver new opportunities to Australian businesses. At the invitation of @narendramodi I will visit India in March with a business delegation committed to improving two-way trade between our two nations”.

In a separate presser, the Australian Prime Minister also talked about his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two world leaders discussed the finalisation of the agreement that will ensure closer economic cooperation. Calling it an “upgrade in the relationship” between India and Australia, the Australian PM also stated that he will be accompanied by a business delegation during his March visit. In the statement, Albanese also announced that the Indian Prime Minister will visit Australia next year for the QUAD leader’s meeting.

How does the Ind-Aus ECTA benefits India

While the agreement will provide Indian exports “zero duty market access in Australia for 100% of its tariff lines”, India on the other hand will provide preferential access to Australia on over 70% of its tariff lines. The agreement is likely to benefit the labor-intensive sectors of India such as gems and jewelry, textiles, leather, etc. Through the ECTA, Australia will also provide additional market access and mobility facility for Indian professionals.

On November 1, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with Australia's Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell. During the meeting, Goyal reiterated that the early implementation of the ECTA was in the best interest of both India and Australia. During the G20 summit in Bali, both Prime Ministers expressed the need for greater economic cooperation and emphasised the need for ensuring peace in the Indo-Pacific region.