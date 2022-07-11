Australian PM Anthony Albanese Signs Condolence Book At Japan Embassy For Shinzo Abe

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday signed a condolence book for the late Japanese premier Shinzo Abe. Japan’s longest-serving prime minister was shot and killed at the age of 67 while campaigning near a train station in Nara on Friday. His shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami was also arrested on the scene. As the entire world mourned Abe’s demise, Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited the Japanese embassy in Canberra on Monday and signed the condolence book.

Late Japanese PM Abe was not only instrumental in formulating historic agreements and elevated relations between both nations to a special strategic partnership. He has visited Australia five times and has even addressed both houses of parliament in Canberra in 2014. In 2018, Abe became the first Japanese leader to visit Darwin, which was bombed by Japan during World War II. According to protocol, the official Australian flags will fly at half-mast on the day of Abe’s funeral. Over the weekend, major Australian landmarks were lit in red and white.

Leaving a condolence message in memory of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo in Canberra. Mr Abe was a significant global leader and a good friend of Australia. He will be greatly missed. Australia sends our deepest sympathies to Mrs Abe, the family of Mr Abe, and the people of Japan. pic.twitter.com/xcwXfjoMoE — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 11, 2022

- with Foreign Minister Penny Wong and His Excellency Shingo Yamagami, Ambassador of Japan to Australia. pic.twitter.com/zV4YnyXWy0 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 11, 2022

Earlier, Albanese told reporters in Canberra, that Tokyo lost a “true patriot and a true leader, and Australia has lost a true friend”. He said, “Mr. Abe faced all of the challenges with the strength of character and an unbending resolve. He did not flinch, he did not weaken, and that is the cruel paradox of the tragedy that unfolded yesterday”.

QUAD condemns Shinzo Abe's assassination

QUAD leaders expressed shock over the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he was shot and killed while delivering a speech in Nara. In a statement on Friday, after Abe’s medical team said that the ex-Japan PM succumbed to the wounds of being shot twice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed Abe as a “transformative leader”. The QUAD leaders acknowledged Abe’s “formative role” in founding the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in 2007.

PM Modi, Biden and Albanese said, “We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries.

“He also played a formative role in the founding of the QUAD partnership, and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our hearts are with the people of Japan — and Prime Minister Kishida— in this moment of grief. We will honor Prime Minister Abe’s memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region”, they added.

Image: Twitter