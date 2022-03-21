Australian PM Congratulates PM Modi For BJP's Massive Win In Assembly Polls In 4 States

Australian PM Scott Morrison on Monday, March 21, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's massive win in four states including Goa. During the India-Australia summit, Morrison wished the meet was held in person and not virtually and further hoped they meet soon.

PM Scott Morrison welcomed Modi to the Summit and said, "You are already acheiving new heights. I congratulate you on your election victories, particularly in Goa. This might have been a tremendous victory for you."

The Australian Prime Minister further enquired about the 'joyous' Holi festival celebrations in India. He also mentioned Japan PM Kishida Fumio's visit to India.

India-Australia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, held the second virtual summit today, March 21, and reviewed the progress on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Earlier on June 4, 2020, the first India-Australia virtual summit was held, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Speaking at an open session of the India-Australia virtual summit, Morrison talked about the threat of increasing change in the Indo-Pacific region considering Russia's military operation in Ukraine. However, PM Modi chose not to refer to the Russian invasion and focussed his remarks on the shared values and “remarkable progress” made by the two countries in various sectors.

Modi's remarks highlighted the importance of an early conclusion of a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), and stated that it will be crucial for both the countries' economic relations, economic revival, and economic security.

"There is also a good collaboration going on between us in Quad. Our cooperation reflects our commitment to free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific," PM Narendra Modi said.

Assembly election results 2022

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur while the AAP established power in Punjab with an overwhelming majority where it won 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state.

After over three decades, the BJP returned to power as an incumbent government in UP, with the saffron party riding on PM Modi's popularity and CM Yogi Adityanath's effective implementation of welfare policies, creating a "new history" in the state.

(Image: ANI)