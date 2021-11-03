Australian PM Denies Allegations From France Over Scrapped Submarine Deal

Two days after President of France Emmanuel Macron accused Australia of lying about the latter's intentions to renew the submarine deal, Australian PM Scott Morrison sternly stated that he will not accept "sledging" and "slurs" from them. The ongoing row of the trilateral AUKUS pact had escalated between France and Australia after Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him at Paris dinner in June about engagement in the $65 billion submarine deal. Reportedly, the row further deepened when Scott Morrison received a message from Macron, leaked to the Australian media, the BBC reported.

"I've got broad shoulders, I can deal with the that (accusations)," BBC quoted Morrison told as saying to reporters at COP26. "But those slurs- I am not going to cop sledging off Australia. I am not going to cop that on behalf of Australians," he added in response to Macron's assertions. Following this, there were also accusations against Morrison of twisting Macron's words as a verbal attack against Australians.

Both the leaders met at the G20 Summit in Rome for the first time amid the ongoing row over the AUKUS pact. However, when asked about Morrison's comments, President Macron refused to explain the assertions made last week. "I don't think, I know," he told the reporters, BBC mentioned. Speaking to an Australian journalist, Macron also expressed "respect" for Australia and asserted that "when we have respect, you have to be true and you have to behave in a line and consistently with this value." On the other hand, while speaking in Glasgow, PM Morrison maintained that he wished his French counterpart had not "personalised" the row.

The AUKUS row

On September 15, Australia, US and UK announced a trilateral security partnership to ensure strategic up-gradation of maritime security in Southeastern international waters. The animosity over it with France began as the pact led Paris to incur a loss of $65 billion on its defence deal with Australia, under which it sold conventional diesel-powered submarines to Australia. Additionally, France was appraised about the deal just hours ahead of its official announcement.

As per the new trilateral pact, the submarines to be delivered by UK and US to Australia will hold nuclear power and not nuclear weapons. It is noteworthy that Australia is a vital part of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). According to US President Joe Biden, the deal was signed between the leaders over a joint video conference as an "imperative of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term," he told during a virtual conference at the time of the launch of the pact.

Image: AP