Australian PM Hails India As A 'great Friend', Hopes For A Stronger Energy Partnership

Days after concluding the Quad summit in Washington, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday interacted with the Indian media regarding the initiatives discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit. According to Morrison, discussions with PM Modi were based on deepening the trade and investment ties between India and Australia followed by a commitment to an open, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific and critical and emerging technologies.

He further said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between both the countries is becoming ambitious and their trade ministers will soon meet regarding that. Mentioning the bilateral sense with India, PM Morrison stated that both the countries may get a lot further in a bilateral sense as they share the same objective.

"So we'll continue to be patient about it and take the gains where we can take them and see this as a road that we're on and we will just keep adding and adding and adding I think to the strength of that Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement that we're seeking", the Australian Prime Minister added.

In a series of tweets, Morrison wrote, 'Australia and India are great friends. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to go from strength to strength. Our new Low Emissions Technology Partnership will see us combine efforts on hydrogen and ultra-low-cost solar to reduce carbon emissions.'

QUAD Summit 2021

Earlier, the four QUAD leaders (India, US, Australia, Japan) met in Washington for the first-ever in-person meet after a virtual one. Australian PM Scott Morrison said that it is a dynamic and free-flowing partnership. The discussion and dialogue that took place in Washington are pretty much similar to the virtual one which took place earlier this year. Also, the countries look forward to a practical partnership.

"The Quad is also going deeper into critical and emerging technologies, and particularly rare earths, and the supply chain for rare earths and critical minerals that runs right across to the end, to the end-user. And the manufacturing capabilities that exist within India, combined with the resource strengths of Australia in this field, provide a natural partnership", he added.

Finally, concluding on the main topic of discussion that is the Indo-Pacific region, he said that the Quad partners are well prepared for the challenges in that region.

