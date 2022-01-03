Australian PM Morrison Says Hospitals 'well Equipped' To Handle New COVID-19 Wave: Report

On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the country's health system is "well equipped" to handle the new wave of Coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant. His remarks came as Victoria state reported a record number of fresh cases and hospitalizations, as per news agency PTI. The state recorded an all-time high of 8,577 new cases, surpassing the previous high of 7,442 on January 1.

Meanwhile, Australia's most populated state, New South Wales witnessed a little decline in the number of cases from a record of 22,577 on Saturday to 20,794 on Monday. However, the number of hospitalisation increased from 1,066 to 1,204. There were 95 people admitted to the Intensive Care Units, up from 12 on Saturday (January 1).

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says country's health system is 'well equipped'

"It's vital to note that the severity of this disease is already being demonstrated to be about 75% less than what we saw with delta. Rising case numbers is part of the omicron period, it's part of the new phase of the pandemic we are currently in," PM Morrison told the Seven Network as reported by PTI.

However, he further cautioned that it does not mean the new variant cannot put pressure on the healthcare system. "It certainly can, that's why we're working together with state premiers and chief ministers to ensure that all the necessary resources are available to tackle the situation," Morrison added.

According to the Prime Minister, the federal government would make all efforts to ensure that hospitals have the resources they require to deal with the increased number of admissions. Last week, the government also modified the definition of "close contact" to ensure that health personnel who have been exposed to an active case are not required to isolate themselves and can return to work. "We are hoping to make further modifications this week in order to get more staff back into our hospitals to meet the demand," Morrison remarked.

PM Morrison stresses vaccination and booster doses

It should be mentioned here that last month, the Australian Prime Minister also stressed that vaccination and booster doses remain the best protection against serious illness and that the country must keep moving forward with the easing of COVID restrictions. However, he also added that leaders would continue to fine-tune and calibrate the tasks at hand. "The Omicron variant will obviously increase the number of cases, nevertheless, we will continue to cooperate with states and territories to ensure that the impact on the hospital system and primary health network is managed," Morrison stated as per The Guardian.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: AP/Pixabay)