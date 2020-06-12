Australian PM Pushes To Reopen Internal Borders As Country Eliminates COVID In Some Parts

Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy on June 12 reportedly said that some parts of the country have effectively eliminated COVID-19. While speaking to an international media outlet, Murphy informed that Australia recorded only 38 new cases of the virus over last week and they are already quarantined in hotels. Currently, the country has over 7,200 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 102 lives in the region.

With a low number of cases, Australia’s federal government also stepped up pressure on state and territory leaders to reopen internal borders in a bid to revive the country’s coronavirus-hit-economy. According to reports, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also made the plea at a meeting of the national cabinet dealing with the crisis.

While Morrison announced ‘three-step-plan’ last month to ease lockdown measures by July and also allow domestic travel, the implementation of it still depends on the leaders of the individual states and territories. Even though the country has managed to curb the spread of the deadly virus, several leaders still believe that it is unsafe for the country to lift restrictions.

Australia’s Finance Minister Mathias Cormann also reportedly said that the state borders should be open. However, he also added that the second wave of infections could cost the country’s economy AUD 80 billion over the next two years. While speaking to a media outlet, Cormann said that the tourism operators in North Queensland would like to be able to draw on tourists in New South Wales.

BLM protests delay pathway out of lockdown

Meanwhile, the country’s pathway out of coronavirus lockdown measures has been complicated by recent rallies to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Morrison reportedly also said that the demonstrations which attracted tens of thousands of people had already delayed the process. The movement has also refocused attention in the country on the mistreatment of indigenous Australians, including Aboriginal deaths in custody. While Morrison admitted that the protests were for a just cause, he also added that there is no need to import problems from other countries as discrimination against indigenous Australians was being dealt with.

