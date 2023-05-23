Australian PM Recalls Playing Holi In India, Says 'there's A Connection Between People'

Australian PM Anthony while addressing the Indian diaspora at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney recalled playing Holi during his India visit stating that he “felt a sense of connection between the people of Australia and the people of India”.

"When I went to India in March, PM Modi hosted me with such generosity. It was a trip full of unforgettable moments. Celebrating holi in Gujarat. And something I will never forget is the incredible stadium in Ahmedabad. Everywhere I went I felt a sense of connection between the people of Australia and the people of India," he added.

If you want to understand India, travel by train: Albanese’s advise

“From celebrating Holi in Gujarat, to laying a wreath for Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi... Everywhere I went, I felt a deep connection between the people of Australia and India. If you want to understand India, travel by train and bus," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney.

Notably, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese began his four-day visit to India by playing Holi in Ahmedabad in the month of March this year.

PM Modi is the 'boss': Australian PM

Furthermore, the Australian leader at the community event in Sydney said that “PM Modi is the boss”.

“The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," said Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi and counterpart Anthony’s rousing welcome

A raucous greeting greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian colleague Anthony Albanese when they arrived at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on May 23. PM Modi here addressed the members of the Indian diaspora. The people of the community have gathered in large numbers at Sydney Olympic Park to welcome PM Modi. While addressing them, the PM said that he has “kept his promise that the Indians in Australia will not have to wait for another 28 years to see their PM”.

"At the community event in Sydney, Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "When I came here in 2014, I made a promise to you that you will not have to wait for 28 years for an Indian Prime Minister. So, here I am in Sydney once again," the Prime Minister said.