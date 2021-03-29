Australian PM reshuffles cabinet after rape allegations, two ministers demoted

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday reshuffled his cabinet following weeks of external pressure over sexual misconduct scandal. According to the Associated Press, two cabinet members have been demoted, including Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Attorney-General Porter Christian. Reynolds is accused of mishandling an investigation into an alleged rape case of a young parliament staffer, while Porter is said to have raped a woman 33 years ago.

Cabinet taskforce to tackle women issues

Michaelia Cash has been named the new attorney-general and Peter Dutton will take over as defense minister in the new cabinet, replacing Porter and Reynolds. As per reports, Reynolds and Porter have been reassigned to services and industry ministries respectively. The change comes weeks after sexual misconduct allegations rocked the Australian government. Morrison on Monday said he was starting a new cabinet taskforce to tackle issues related to women’s safety, health, and security, which he will co-chair with Marise Payne, Minister for Women.

Last week, Morrison had called for a cultural revamp in the country's politics in order to make a safer environment for women. Morrison’s comment came a day after a staffer was sacked for allegedly engaging in an unparliamentary act on the desk of a female member of parliament (MP). The Australian government had been under intense pressure for the past couple of weeks, ever since PM Morrison rejected an independent inquiry into allegations of rape against his attorney-general Christian Porter.

Porter is said to have sexually assaulted a woman, who killed herself last year after lodging a complaint about the alleged "rape" to police in 2019. Porter denies sexual assault allegations but did not rule out meeting the woman and going out with her when they met at a debating competition three decades ago. Meanwhile, Reynolds is accused of mishandling a rape investigation that supposedly took place inside her office in 2019. Reynolds’ staffer Brittany Higgins was allegedly raped by her colleague inside the parliament building two years ago.

(Image Credit: AP)