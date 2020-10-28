Australian PM Says 'invasive' Exams Of Female Travellers At Doha Airport 'unacceptable'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the forced inspection of female passengers flying out of Doha on October 2 as “appalling” and “unacceptable”. Addressing a news conference, Morrison said he could only shudder at the thought that any woman would be subjected to such ordeal, adding that the official message has been conveyed very clearly to Qatar.

“We find this unacceptable. That has been the official message and conveyed very clearly in the investigation because it is unacceptable. I mean, it was appalling,” said Morrison.

Qatar’s Government Communications Office confirmed that a newborn infant was found in a trash can, concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage in a terminal toilet before a flight from Doha to Sydney. The Qatari government said that the baby girl was rescued from “what appeared to be a shocking and appalling attempt to kill her.”

Witnesses told Australian media that 13 women were told to get off the plane and were taken to an ambulance on the tarmac. The female passengers were told to remove their underwear before conducting a medical examination to establish the relation of the newborn baby. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne had said the government would "determine the next steps" after receiving an explanation from Qatari officials.

Qatar issues apology

After mounting pressure, Qatar apologised to international female travellers who were forcibly examined at Hamad International Airport in Doha and announced an investigation into the matter. The Arab nation said that “a comprehensive, transparent investigation into the incident” has been ordered. It added that the baby girl was rescued from “what appeared to be a shocking and appalling attempt to kill her.

“While the aim of the urgently-decided search was to prevent the perpetrators of the horrible crime from escaping, the State of Qatar regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveler caused by this action,” the statement read.

