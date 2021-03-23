Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday called for a cultural revamp in the country's politics in order to make a safer environment for women. Morrison’s comment comes a day after a staffer was sacked for allegedly engaging in an unparliamentary act on the desk of a female member of parliament (MP). The staffer had been employed by the Coalition for more than a decade and was no stranger to senior leaders inside the house. Morrison has called the act “disgraceful” and said women have been facing this for their entire lives, which must stop now, adding “It is my job, it is my Minister’s jobs, it is my Members and Senators jobs, it is your job”.

“I am shocked and I am disgusted. It is shameful. It is just absolutely shameful. I was completely stunned, as I have been on more than one occasion over the course of this last month. We must get this house in order. We must put the politics aside of these things and we must recognise this problem, acknowledge it, and we must fix it. These events have triggered, right across this building, and indeed right across the country, women who have put up with this rubbish and this crap for their entire lives, as their mothers did, as their grandmothers did,” Morrison said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Australian politics rocked by scandals

Earlier this month, Morrison received a lot of criticism after he rejected calls for an independent investigation against his Attorney-General Christian Porter, who has been accused of raping a minor 16 years ago. “I acknowledge that many have not liked or appreciated some of my own personal responses to this over the course of the last month, and I accept that,” Morrison said without mentioning Porter’s case.

Morrison, however, mentioned Brittany Higgins and her revelations that she was raped by a colleague inside the parliament building in 2019. Morrison said he still remembers the day very well, adding he was “shocked and stunned” by revelation. Higgins was allegedly raped by a colleague inside the office of MP Linda Karen Reynolds, for whom they used to work together. Morrison has promised to bring changes, adding that his government has already established direct counselling support for both women and men. Morrison said that apart from his government, members of other parties should also take responsibility for ensuring what goes inside the building.

(Image Credit: AP)