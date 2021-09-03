Australian PM Scott Morrison Condemns Terrorist Attack In New Zealand’s Auckland

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned the terrorist attack in New Zealand's Auckland. He stated that his “thoughts were with all those affected." ISIS-inspired Islamic extremists stabbed people at a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday, September 3. At least six people have been wounded in the gruesome attack.

Taking to Twitter, the Australian Prime Minister said, "Australia condemns the horrific terrorist attack in Auckland. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We stand with our Kiwi family in deploring all such violent acts designed to create fear and divide us. Kia kaha New Zealand[sic]". The gruesome attack unfolded at around 2.40 pm at a Countdown supermarket in Auckland. At least six people have been injured in what is termed as a "terrorist attack".

According to The Associated Press, three of the shoppers were taken to hospital in critical condition, another was in serious condition and two others were in stable condition. New Zealand Police has killed the attacker who carried out the knife attack in a supermarket in Auckland. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a press briefing said that the incident was a terror attack, as reported by the news agency. She said the attacker was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. Furthermore, she revealed that the attacker was known to security agencies.

"What happened today was despicable. It was hateful. It was wrong", AP quoted Jacinda Ardern as saying. She added, "It was carried out by an individual. Not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity. But an individual person who is gripped by ideology that is not supported here by anyone or any community."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster informed that the police surveillance team and a specialist tactics group were following the man to the supermarket. Coster told reporters, "They had no particular reason to think he was planning an attack on Friday" as the man appeared to go grocery shopping, reported AP. Police Commissioner has revealed that the attacker entered the store and "obtained a knife from within the store".

