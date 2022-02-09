The lawmakers of Australia have issued an apology to staffers who have experienced bullying, harassment and sexual assault while working in Parliamentary House and other government offices. On Tuesday, the statement issued by the presiding officers of the House of Representatives and Senate apologised on behalf of parties, according to AP. The workplace culture was exposed by Sex Discrimination Commissioner at the Human Rights Commission Kate Jenkins investigation after former government staffer Brittany Higgins went public with a rape allegation.

Australian PM apologises to Brittany Higgins

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologised to Higgins for the "terrible things" she faced and further thanked her for the courage she had shown in making the allegations. While addressing the Parliament, Scott Morrison issued an apology to Higgins by saying, "I am sorry. We are sorry. I’m sorry to Ms. Higgins for the terrible things that took place here.” He further stated, "The place that should have been a place of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare." He further mentioned the people who faced similar difficulties before Higgins and insisted that she had the courage to speak up for what she had faced.

"I am sorry for far more than that - for all of those who came before Ms Higgins and endured the same. But she had the courage to stand, and so here we are," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in the parliament.

'Sorry is only the start': Scott Morrison

Furthermore, PM Morrison asserted that those who are responsible for the harassment like bullying, abuse and violence will be exposed. He added that the statement issued in parliament on Tuesday showed the parliament's allegiance to make the workplace safe for all the employees and called it a "moment of change." He highlighted that everyone needs to take accountability for making the change happen.

"Sorry is only the start. That is our promise to those who are here today and those watching across Australia. For those of us who are here now, we know we have that opportunity, and we must, and we can, and we will do better," the Australian PM said in the parliament.

Over 1,700 people participated in the Kate Jenkins investigation

The investigation was started by former government staffer Brittany Higgins who went public with her allegation that she had been raped by a senior colleague in a minister’s Parliament House office weeks prior to the election in 2019, as per the AP report. Higgins left her government job in January 2021 and reported the incident to the police. For the Kate Jenkins report, more than 1,700 people were involved which included past and present staffers. In the report, it was found that 37% of people currently in parliamentary workplaces had experienced bullying and 33% had experienced sexual harassment.

