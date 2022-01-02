Australian PM Scott Morrison Monitoring For Symptoms After COVID Case In Press Conference

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms after coming in contact with a potentially infectious coronavirus positive case who attended his press conference at Sydney's Kirribilli House, according to Australian press reports. The said patient has been advised by NSW Health but the Australian leader will not have to isolate due to the new rules which came into effect on Friday at 12 am.

Australia’s National cabinet changed the definition of close contact and testing requirements as Omicron spread across the country. Morrison, at the time, had told the Canberra reporters that Omicron is a “game-changer” that has “overtaken the country in just a month” and required a “reset”.

The country, he announced was doing away with any “casual contact” as a close contact entirely except in exceptional circumstances. As per the new rules, the close contact for COVID-19 would only be a household contact or ‘household-like’ of the only confirmed coronavirus case. For isolation, an individual shall have spent more than four hours with the positive diagnosed COVID-19 case.

As the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his chief medical officer Paul Kelly held a presser to announce a snap national cabinet meeting outdoors, he was later informed by NSW Health that a person attended who attended his press conference in Sydney was COVID-19 positive. This news broke despite that all reporters who attended the presser wore masks and most had a fully vaccinated status.

Prime Minister 'not required to isolate': NSW Health

“Kirribilli House residents and staff members are acting in accordance with the instructions from NSW Health,” a spokesperson for Australia’s PM told Sky news. “As per the NSW Health guidelines, the Prime Minister was not required to isolate or get tested and will monitor for symptoms,” he further added.

The NSW Health has determined there was no need to close Kirribilli House or contact others who attended, as per the reports.

Over the new year, coronavirus cases in Australia surged to a record more than 32,000. This comes just days after the country crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time. NSW recorded 22,577 new cases as of Saturday. Currently, 901 people have been admitted to the hospital, and at least 79 are in intensive care units but have not needed ventilation.