Australian PM Scott Morrison Says Proposed Federal Veto On Trade Not Aimed At China

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the proposed legislation that would give the federal government powers to prevent or terminate any agreement between local authorities and foreign governments is not specifically aimed at China. The new legislation targets state or territory entities, including departments, agencies, local governments and universities established under state or territory law.

Morrison and Foreign Affairs Minister Marine Payne said in a joint statement on August 27 that the legislation is aimed to ensure the arrangements states, territories, councils and universities have with foreign governments are consistent with Australian foreign policy. The duo said that the Commonwealth Government has “exclusive responsibility” for conducting Australia’s foreign affairs.

“Arrangements that adversely affect Australia’s foreign relations or are inconsistent with our foreign policy could be prevented from proceeding or terminated,” the statement read.

The announcement comes at a time when Canberra is trying to curtail Beijing’s influence in Australia, especially after the coronavirus outbreak. Australia was successful in gathering immense support that led to the adoption of a resolution at the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) to probe into COVID-19 response.

China's retaliatory measures

China punished Australia’s beef producers, and barley farmers in apparent retaliation and reportedly asked Chinese students to reconsider studying Down Under. However, Morrison has maintained that the call for an inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak was reasonable and not meant to target any country. He insisted that an independent assessment would seem entirely reasonable and sensible given the extraordinary impact and implications.

Australia’s latest decision again raised the question of whether the change in foreign policy was aimed at taking complete control of trade to arm-twist China. But Morrison has asserted that the laws are about Australia’s national sovereign interests and not aimed at any specific country. Morrison and Payne said that the legislation will support state and territory governments to ensure they are acting in a way that serves Australia’s national interests.

“This will give states and territories the confidence necessary to enter into arrangements with foreign government entities,” the statement read.

(Image: AP)