Australian PM Scott Morrison Tested For COVID-19 Post Attending Sydney School Event

Amid the Omicron scare, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was on Tuesday tested for COVID-19 after being considered a casual contact. Following his participation at a school graduation ceremony in Sydney last Friday, he was subjected to COVID-19 testing. On December 10, Friday, around 1,000 people along with Morrison attended the Kincoppal-Rose Bay graduation banquet at the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour, as per The Guardian.

According to a spokesperson for the PM, New South Wales (NSW) authorities considered him a casual contact on Tuesday night, however, since the event, he has returned two negative PCR tests. Following this, NSW Health and the chief medical officer have instructed him that he is not required to stay in isolation. Australian PM will again be tested on day six, as per NSW Health rules, the spokesperson informed.

In addition to this, after receiving recommendations from Queensland Health and the state's top medical advisor, the PM will travel to Queensland today. This comes at a time when new COVID strain Omicron has been wreaking havoc in NSW, including the capital city Sydney. On Wednesday, the number of new daily cases increased by more than half to 1,360, up from 804 the day before.

The waiting period for COVID-19 booster doses have been reduced

Furthermore, Australia stated on Sunday that it is lowering the waiting period for COVID-19 booster doses amid the surge of Omicron. Canberra has been providing boosters to all adults over the age of 18, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt declared at a media briefing that the government will reduce the time period between the second COVID dose as well as booster from six to five months, according to Australian media sources. Health Minister Greg Hunt used Israeli evidence to support the necessity for boosters, claiming that they would effectively reduce the severity of the COVID-19 illness.

Meanwhile, so far, 109 officially verified cases of Omicron have been documented in Australia, whereas the number has exceeded 13,000 on a global scale, as per a statement from the Australian Health Department. Further, as per Worldometers, over 235,529 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 2,117 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

