Australian PM Sends Minister To Solomon Islands Over China's Increased Military Activity

In the midst of growing concerns about a security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China that would enable the People's Liberation Army to operate in the Indo-Pacific region, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Zed Seselja has recently met with the Pacific Island nation leader and informed him of Beijing's increased military involvement, which could destabilise the region.

On Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had dismissed the possibility of China creating a military facility in the Solomon Islands. According to the news.com.au report, Australian Minister Zed Seselja visited Solomon Islands' capital city to meet with authorities in an effort to defuse diplomatic tensions.

Before Seselja’s departure from the Pacific island nation, he remarked, "We look forward to ongoing engagement with the Solomon Islands, and with our Pacific family members, on these very important issues." He went on to say, “Our view remains that the Pacific family will continue to meet the security needs of our region.”

Australia and New Zealand voiced alarm over China's rising military activities in the Solomon Islands

It is to mention that Australia and New Zealand have voiced alarm over China's rising military activities and influence in the Indo-Pacific, which they fear would destabilise the area since the island might be used as a tactical replenishment stopover for Chinese forces. According to the Washington Times report, Australia has also stated that China intends to create a naval station in the Solomon Islands in order to scare the continent.

In the month of March, a leaked document signaled that China may increase its military presence in the Solomon Islands, including through ship visits, causing concern in Australia and elsewhere, Associated Press reported. Without specifically addressing China, Australian PM Scott Morrison said that the event demonstrated the continuous pressure and 'constant push' that is coming into the area from "interests that are not aligned with Australia's and not aligned with those of the Pacific more broadly." The Solomon Islands announced the signing of the security agreement on March 24.

Recently, senator Seselja asserted that there has been continued direct interaction with the Solomon Islands, including talks between Foreign Minister Marise Payne and her counterpart Jeremiah Manele. He further claimed that he held his own talks with Pacific allies over the weekend in Brisbane, ahead of the Our Ocean Conference in Palau, which spans from Wednesday to Thursday.

China's ambitions, according to Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, are to create a naval station in the Solomon Islands to intimidate Australia. According to the Washington Times report, China was interested in strengthening its military presence and influence in the Solomon Islands, and under the conditions of the deal, they would be authorised to send police or armed personnel.

Meanwhile, for the purpose of countering China's influence in the Solomon Islands, Australia has frequently provided assistance, such as infrastructure funds. Honiara's dealings with China, on the other hand, show that the island country is gradually falling into China's grasp, as per reports.

Concerns about Xi Jinping's government-led military activity in the Solomon Islands were also reiterated by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who stated that she believes very little China's military presence in the Pacific region is required and requested island leaders not to look outside their Pacific family for the military as well as security assistance.

(Image: AP)