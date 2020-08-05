Australia's PM Talks About Indo-Pacific Alliance, Says It Will Be 'critical Priority'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on August 5 said that the establishment of an Indo-Pacific alliance with major powers including Indonesia, Japan and India will be a crucial task for his government, to counter China’s growing power. Reportedly, he emphasised on how Australia is building deeper defence and economic links with major countries in Asia.

Terming it as a “critical priority” for his government, Morrison said, “Today, the Indo-Pacific is the epicentre of strategic competition.” Warning that the pace of militarization in the region is unprecedented, the Australian PM added, “Tensions over territorial claims are growing.”

Morrison made these comments at the Aspen Security Forum, which brings government, military leaders and experts together. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual conference is being hosted virtually this year. On August 5, Morrison also stated that China’s rise as major economic partner is good for the global economy, Indo-Pacific region and Australia but as the economy grows, responsibilities also increase.

The Australian Prime Minister further added that China and the US together share a "special responsibility" to abide by international law and should resolve disputes between the two countries peacefully. “It means a commitment to rules-based economic interaction. Neither coercion nor abdication from international systems is the way forward,” Morrison said.

Diplomatic tensions between China and Australia

Last month, Australia stated that it would foster defence spending by nearly 40 per cent over the next 10 years and purchase long-range military equipment that will be focussed on the Indo-Pacific region, where Beijing and Canberra are competing for influence. Recently, the diplomatic tensions between China and Australia have worsened dramatically over a number of issues, including Australia’s request for an international investigation into the origin of the coronavirus and a debate about China’s new national security law imposed in Hong Kong.

Last week, the US and Australia had held high-level dialogues on China and agreed that it is necessary to maintain a rules-based global order. However, Australia emphasized that its relationship with China was important and it had no intention of harming China.

(Image credit: AP)