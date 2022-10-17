Australian PM Tours Flooded Areas As Emergency Services Warns Properties To Get Inundated

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the flooded regions of Victoria on Sunday, 16 October. His visit to flood affected regions comes at a time when emergency services have warned that floodwaters up to 12 meters is expected to affect thousands of properties. Speaking to reporters in Victoria, Albanese described the situation faced by people in Victoria as "devastating."

"I was able to join the Premier of Victoria, firstly in Bendigo, to look at the work that emergency services personnel are doing. Volunteers as well through the SES to thank them for their service, but to also look at the quite devastating situation which communities in Victoria are facing at the moment," Anthony Albanese said.

Anthony Albanese stated that more than 100 ADF personnel will be working on the ground in Victoria and provide support with evacuations, sandbagging and whatever support the people require in the region. He assured people that the authorities we will continue to respond "positively" to further requests. He offered condolences to the family and friends of 71-year-old Kevin Wills who lost his life in the flooding. The death of Wills takes the number of people killed in Australia to two, CNN reported. Earlier on October 11, the body of a man was found in a submerged vehicle in New South Wales.

Rochester in Victoria has seen devastation from the floods. Premier @DanielAndrewsMP and I saw first hand today how the rising water has damaged homes and businesses. Sadly, one person has lost their life. pic.twitter.com/LZnCcrn87i — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) October 16, 2022

Emergency Services say maximum peak to be around 12.2 meters

Meanwhile, the Victoria State Emergency Service's Tim Wiebusch has stated that the flood water is expected to reach to a maximum peak of 12.2 meters on Monday, 17 October. According to Wiebusch, an alert has been issued for Shepparton, Mooroopna residents, and Kialla Lakes. Wiebusch stated that they are expecting 7300 properties to be surrounded, or some of those "inundated" by floodwaters at 12.2 meters. The SES official warned that they could see additional 1600 houses come under threat of major flooding if the level of flood water increases by 0.1 metres and reaches 12.3 metres.

355 roads closed due to floods: Victoria Premier

In response to a question regarding the houses that will get affected by the Campaspe River flood, Wiebusch stated that they cannot reveal the exact numbers at this moment. However, the SEC official said that they are expecting about 1000-1200 properties to get affected when the Murray River peaks. Speaking alongside Australia's Prime Minister, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews stated that 355 roads were closed and around 6000 properties in the Mooroopna area were without power. Andrews insisted that rising floodwater poses a "real challenge" to Kyalla, Mooroopna, Shepparton and Murchison.

