Australian Police Arrest Two Women For Allegedly Defacing Statue Of James Cook

Australian police on June 14 arrested two women for allegedly defacing the statue of British explorer James Cook, the captain of the first Western ship to reach the coast of Australia. The two women were arrested in the early hours of Sunday after the New South Wales police were alerted about vandalism in Hyde Park, where the statue stands. The New South Wales police reported that the women were found with bags containing a number of spray cans. The pair from there were taken to Day Street Police Station, according to the NSW police force.

Read: Australian PM Morrison Says He Won't Trade Values In Response To China's 'coercion'

The two women have been charged with destruction or damage of property and possessing graffiti implement with the intent to contravene section 4(2), the NSW police force said on its official website. The women were refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Bail Court today. NSW Police said it will continue to conduct proactive patrols in the area.

Read: Australia Govt Not Allowing Second Anti-racism Demo

Australia protest

Australia is also witnessing anti-racism protests that sparked in the United States over the killing of an African-American man by a white police officer and later spread to several countries, including down under. In Australia, the protests are mainly focused on the rights of indigenous people who have been suffering from systematic oppression for centuries. The indigenous people in Australia have also been victims of police brutality for quite a long time, as according to a report over 400 custodial deaths have been registered since the 1990s.

Read: Black Lives Matter Rallies Start In Australia Amid Court Ban

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently said while admitting that the protests were for a just cause, but there is no need to import problems from other countries as discrimination against indigenous Australians was being dealt with.

Read: Australian FM Mathias Cormann Lashes Out At Protesters For Mass Gatherings Amid COVID-19

(Image Credit: AP)