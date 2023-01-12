Australian Politician Dominic Perrottet 'deeply Sorry' For Sporting Nazi Attire In 2003

Dominic Perrottet, Australian premier of New South Wales, issued an apology at a press conference on Thursday for wearing inappropriate attire two decades ago. The outfit was more than just a fashion faux pas, as it involved a Nazi uniform that 40-year-old Perrottet had opted on his 21st birthday.

According to BBC, the Australian politician disclosed details of the incident merely two days after a colleague discussed it with him privately. Calling it a terrible mistake committed at a rather young age, Perrottet said: "I'm deeply ashamed of what I did," he told reporters at a press conference.

"At that age in my life, I just did not understand the gravity of what that uniform meant. I'm truly sorry for the hurt and the pain this will cause... particularly to members of the Jewish community, Holocaust survivors, veterans and their families," he added. Perrottet, who wore the costume in 2003, said that he had gotten in touch with Jewish leaders in the region to express regret over the situation. The NSW Jewish Board of Deputies said that Perrottet had a "deep and sincere regret.”

Perrottet issues an apology ahead of state election

In a statement, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies president David Ossip and chief executive Darren Bark said that the incident serves as an important reminder that Australians must be well aware of the draconian regime of the Nazis. "This incident, no matter how old, is a reminder of the need to continually educate all Australians - and particularly our youth - about the abhorrent nature of the Nazi regime," they said.

On the work front, Perrottet is gearing up for the state election in two months. He became the premier of NSW in 2021 after his predecessor Gladys Berejiklian stepped down from the post after being embroiled in a corruption probe. Perrottet is the leader of New South Wales’ conservative coalition, which has stayed in power for over a decade, but currently faces scrutiny and criticism over its lack of representation of women.